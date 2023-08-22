Panic grips Munshiganj sadar following gas leakage at multiple locations

A severe gas leakage has been reported near the Deobhog market road recently and someone set fire to the leakage. Photo: TBS

Fear gripped the residents of several areas in Munshiganj sadar upazila due to gas leaks occurring at multiple locations in the Titas gas pipeline.

According to locals, when it rains, gas bubbles emerge in various parts of the upazila including Manikpur, Deobhogh, Old Bus Stand, Idrakpur, Kotgaon, Panchsar, Natungaon, and Nayagaon Hatimara.

Despite repeated reports of gas leaks persisting for months, the Titas gas authority was found to be reluctant to take necessary measures to address the issue, they alleged.

Currently, gas leakage is occurring at multiple points along the transmission pipeline, stretching from the Manikpur area of the city to the supermarket.

This issue has resulted in the formation of potholes along various sections of the road, causing disruptions to the road surface. This situation is adversely affecting individuals from all walks of life who travel on this road.

Malekun Maqsud Vipul, a resident of the Deobhog area, reported a severe gas leakage near the Deobhog market road and someone set fire to the leakage.

"Despite multiple attempts, the residents failed to reach Titas Gas authorities through phone calls," he said.

Later they called 999 and the fire service personnel arrived and managed to bring the situation under control.

The residents expressed apprehension of significant accidents if prompt action is not taken regarding the gas leakage.

Md Robel, a shopkeeper of Manikpur area, reported an ongoing gas leakage issue in the vicinity.

He said the leakage has persisted over an extended period, affecting not only his shop but also several areas nearby.

"The situation becomes particularly concerning during rainy periods. The gas leakage has damaged the road," he added.

Advocate Sujan Haider Jony, convener of Munshiganj National Coordination Council, expressed strong dissatisfaction with Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company's attitude.

He emphasised that the company's indifference has left citizens feeling helpless and trapped.

Titas will be held responsible if any major accident arises from this situation, added Advocate Sujan.

Meshbah Uddin Ahmed, manager of Titas Gas's Munshiganj office, said they have been addressing the gas leakage issue in the Hatimara area for the past three days.

He assured that their efforts will gradually extend to all affected areas.