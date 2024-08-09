Panic grips Ctg residents as they hear gunfire around Ctg Central Jail for 30 mins

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 04:44 pm

Related News

Panic grips Ctg residents as they hear gunfire around Ctg Central Jail for 30 mins

The situation is now calm as several teams of army reached the spot

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 04:44 pm
Chattogram Central Jail. File Photo: UNB
Chattogram Central Jail. File Photo: UNB

Around 2pm today (9 August), the residents of the port city who live near the Chattogram Central Jail reported hearing continuous gunshots. 

It continued for around half an hour, spreading panic among the citizens. 

Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, the deputy commissioner of Chattogram, said an attempt was made to attack Chattogram Central Jail. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said some unidentified people started shooting at the prison around 2pm, and shots were fired back from the prison as well. 

"Informed about the shooting, several teams of the army arrived at the spot, and the shooters fled the area seeing them," he added. 

However, unwilling to be named, a jail official told TBS that it was tensions among some of the prisoners that led to several rounds of blank shots being fired by the prison guards to bring the situation under control. 

Our correspondent on the spot reported that the army officials who arrived at the spot had entered the jail. 

Meanwhile, the prison guards established a security perimeter around the jail and are on high alert. 

Several attempts have been made to reach senior officials of Chattogram Central Jail for the latest updates, but none of them picked up the phone calls.

Top News

Chattogram / Chattogram Central Jail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

8h | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

6h | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

7h | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

22h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

2h | Videos
Interim Government Tribute to Martyrs at National Memorial

Interim Government Tribute to Martyrs at National Memorial

2h | Videos
Who welcomed the interim government of Bangladesh

Who welcomed the interim government of Bangladesh

2h | Videos
17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

20h | Videos