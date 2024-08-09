Panic grips Ctg residents as they hear gunfire around Ctg Central Jail for 30 mins

Around 2pm today (9 August), the residents of the port city who live near the Chattogram Central Jail reported hearing continuous gunshots.

It continued for around half an hour, spreading panic among the citizens.

Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, the deputy commissioner of Chattogram, said an attempt was made to attack Chattogram Central Jail.

He said some unidentified people started shooting at the prison around 2pm, and shots were fired back from the prison as well.

"Informed about the shooting, several teams of the army arrived at the spot, and the shooters fled the area seeing them," he added.

However, unwilling to be named, a jail official told TBS that it was tensions among some of the prisoners that led to several rounds of blank shots being fired by the prison guards to bring the situation under control.

Our correspondent on the spot reported that the army officials who arrived at the spot had entered the jail.

Meanwhile, the prison guards established a security perimeter around the jail and are on high alert.

Several attempts have been made to reach senior officials of Chattogram Central Jail for the latest updates, but none of them picked up the phone calls.