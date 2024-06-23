Panic in Ctg over Russell's Viper: Civil surgeon reassures public snake antivenom available in port city

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Md Ilias Chowdhury has assured the public that there is an adequate supply of antivenom at upazila-level hospitals.

Speaking to The Business Standard today (23 June), he said, "We are giving the utmost importance to the treatment of snakebite patients. If complications arise with the treatment of a patient, the head of the concerned institution must bear the responsibility. I would say to the public, don't panic unnecessarily. We also have remote area hospitals to treat any snakebite patient, including Russell's viper. Go to the hospital as soon as possible."

Dr Aniruddha Ghosh, chief researcher at the Chattogram Venom Research Center, said despite records of Russell's Vipers in Chattogram, there have been no recent sightings or fatalities.

Locals from various areas of Chattogram reportedly killed several non-venomous snakes, believing them to be Russell's viper.

Rezaul Karim, range officer of the Dohazari forest department, said the snakes that people killed fearing them to be Russell's Vipers were, in fact, non-venomous Buff Striped Keelbacks.

Chattogram District Wildlife and Nature Conservation Officer Dipannita Bhattacharya said the snakes killed in Lohagara were actually Burmese pythons and round-tailed pythons, while the snake killed in Ramu was also a Burmese python. The snake killed in Anwara was likely not a Russell's viper either.

Bhattacharya warned that the indiscriminate killing of snakes could threaten biodiversity and agricultural production.

"Although scary to look at, snakes are one of nature's most beneficial animals and play an important role in maintaining the balance of nature and biodiversity by eating harmful insects and rodents, enemies of farmers," she said.

To address the issue, Bhattacharya announced plans for a public awareness programme in coordination with local government officials and the administration.