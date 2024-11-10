Pangas replaces hilsa, brings smiles to fishermen’s faces

Fishermen catch swarms of Pangas in the Padma in November 2024. Photo: TBS

Since the ban on hilsa fishing was lifted, fishermen of Munshiganj-Shariatpur are again sailing to the Padma in search of the coveted fish.

Although they are not getting enough hilsa, they are getting pangas fish in swarms. They are also getting good prices for their catch, which is a relief from the hilsa shortage.

On last Friday (8 November) and Saturday (9 November), fishermen in Munshiganj sold pangas fish weighing from 4kg to 15kg at wholesale markets at a rate of Tk800-Tk1000 per kg.

Hasan Chaiyal, a fisherman from Hasail area in the district, said they found pangas instead of hilsa in the river and they are happy due to the good prices they are getting.

Babu Hawlader, a wholesaler of the area, said fishermen get pangas of big sizes at this time every year.

"Last year, a fisherman had got 80 pangas fishes in one trip. This year, we have heard of a fisherman who has got 250 pieces of pangas in a single trip," Babu said.

Ganesh, a customer who came from Tongi Bari to buy pangas, said he has bought a pangas weighing 11kg at a rate of Tk950 per kg.

"I have bought this fish because pangas found in rivers is tasty to eat. That's why I've chosen this fish according to my liking," Ganesh said.