Panel announced for first-ever BGAPMEA election 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
28 March, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 08:43 pm

Panel announced for first-ever BGAPMEA election 

The Bangladesh Garment Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA) will conduct its first-ever election to choose leaders for making the organisation smart and dynamic and to provide all-out support to its members to overcome the existing challenges and march forward.

A panel titled "Election for Unity" announced today (28 March) at a programme to compete the election for 2024-26, with the support of former presidents and like-minded members.

Former BGAPMEA president Abdul Kader Khan announced the panel name and leaders. 

"In my tenure, we have made the sector most effective and work for the members. To take the sector to the next level an efficient leader like Shahriar is very crucial," said Kader. 

"Our guidance and blessings will be with him and he will make the industry more disciplined and modern. He is well connected to members and the younger generation is actively working for the country," he added. 

Former presidents of BGAPMEA Rafez Alam Chowdhury, Iqbal Hossain, Safiullah Chowdhury, were present among the others. Md Shahriar, managing director of Adzi Trims Ltd, a sister concern of Indet Group, will lead the panel in the election to be held on 11 May 11. 

Shahriar is a former director of BGAPMEA, co-chairman - Backward Linkage at the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and general secretary of Bangladesh Apparel Youth Leaders Association (BAYLA). 

On 13 February, the BGAPMEA declared a schedule for the election and formed a board to conduct a poll. 

The election board will be headed by Dr Md Razzaqul Islam, BPAA, deputy secretary (Admin-5) Ministry of Commerce. Other members of the board are Ashrafur Rahman, deputy secretary (Budget) and Tania Islam, deputy secretary (Export-Wing) Ministry of Commerce.

