Palestinians express gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for humanitarian aid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been praised by Palestinians for her substantial humanitarian aid and support during the ongoing crisis in Gaza who are paying the price of Israel's criminal aggression.

Sheikh Hasina has pledged Tk5 crore to aid the children, orphans, and residents of Gaza, following earlier shipments of medicines and essential supplies.

Bangladesh has also been the first nation to offer to intervene in South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and provided standby to host Gazan students in Bangladeshi universities on full scholarships, reads a press release.

The prime minister has also consistently urged all countries to recognise the State of Palestine.

Prime Minister Hasina's consistent advocacy for the recognition of the State of Palestine highlights Bangladesh's role in supporting Palestinian rights on the international stage. The appreciation from the Palestinian leadership indicates the profound impact of her actions during a time when global solidarity is crucial.

The Palestinian ambassador to Bangladesh conveyed deep appreciation for the Prime Minister's support, emphasising the moral and humanitarian significance of her contributions at this critical stage for Palestine.

This exemplary stance by Sheikh Hasina has been acknowledged as a beacon of hope and solidarity amidst the ongoing challenges faced by the Palestinian people.