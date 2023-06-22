Palestinian envoy says Nur met with Israel's Mossad 3 times, asks Bangladesh govt to look into it

UNB
22 June, 2023, 11:30 pm
Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan today said that Nurul Haque Nur, member secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, had three meetings with Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

The ambassador made the claim while speaking to media at the Palestinian Embassy in Dhaka.

He was of the view that this kind of meeting with Mossad is a "threat to the security of Bangladesh."

"Our intelligence sources got photos of Nur meeting Israelis in Qatar, Dubai and India," Ramadan said.

The issue was first noticed by the Palestinian intelligence agency during the Football World Cup last year in Qatar, according to the ambassador.

The envoy said that if Nur denies meeting with Mossad, it is good enough for Palestine. But he questioned if that is good enough for the government of Bangladesh or the security forces of Bangladesh.

The Palestinian ambassador also asked the Bangladesh government to seriously look into the matter.

