Palestinian Ambassador calls on Workers Party president Menon

File photo of Workers’ Party President Rashed Khan Menon
File photo of Workers’ Party President Rashed Khan Menon

Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan today called on Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon at the latter's party office in the capital's Topkhana Road area.

During the meeting, they discussed the most recent situation of Israeli aggression on the land of Palestine. The ambassador said it would be inappropriate to compare Hamas' resistance campaign and Israeli aggression on the same level.

"Israelis have been killing people, including children, in Palestine for years. They also made illegal settlements in the Palestinian territories, and most recently they have completely blockaded Gaza, cutting off water, gas, and electricity", said Ramadan.

They have already announced to turn Gaza into an uninhabited island, he said, adding, "The other forces, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, and Italy, are working to destroy Palestine as the United States has already sent its aircraft carrier, leaving no choice for Palestinians but to fight for their homeland".

Menon said, "The Workers Party has already expressed their firm stance in this matter. Other democratic forces, including the Bangladesh Peace Council, are on the side of Palestine".

"Palestinians are being labelled as 'terrorists' the way we were labelled as terrorists during the struggle to free our motherland in 1971", Menon said, adding, "The Workers' Party will play a strong role in supporting Palestine along with other democratic forces".

Politburo members - Aminul Islam Golap and Ali Ahmed Enamul Haque Emran, among others, were present during the meeting.

