Palestine FM congratulates Momen on Independence Day

Palestinian Foreign Minister Dr Riad Malki congratulated Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen on the occasion of Bangladesh's Independence and National Day.

Riad Malki conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Momen, the government, and the people of Bangladesh through a letter of greetings, reads a foreign ministry press release.

"The traditional bonds of friendship that characterize the relations between our two countries and peoples are based on solid and lasting foundations," noted Dr. Riad Malki in the message.

He also added, "I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to further develop and expand our bilateral relations and cooperation at all levels in the years ahead."

The Palestinian foreign minister expressed their profound gratitude and appreciation for Bangladesh's solidarity with the Palestinian people and their just cause.

Dr Riad Malki wished for the personal health and happiness of Dr Momen, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Bangladesh.

