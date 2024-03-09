Palak inaugurates BTCL's high-speed Internet 'GBon'

Bangladesh

BSS
09 March, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 01:42 pm

Related News

Palak inaugurates BTCL's high-speed Internet 'GBon'

Under this affordable package, the existing price of 5 Mbps has been reduced to Tk399 from Tk500 as 10 Mbps internet bandwidth will be available at Tk500

BSS
09 March, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 01:42 pm
Palak inaugurates BTCL&#039;s high-speed Internet &#039;GBon&#039;

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak has opened Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL)'s high-speed broadband internet service 'GBon'.

"With this inauguration, Bangladesh has entered the newest era of high speed broadband internet service," Palak said while launching the package at Narayanganj Telephone Exchange Building on Friday.

The passive optical network 'GBon' will make a vital contribution to taking BTCL forward and making it more profitable in the future, an official release quoted him as saying.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

While asked about the spectacular development in the ICT sector, the state minister said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the architect of Digital Bangladesh.

"As per his dream, Bangladesh is now a role model for development in the world. And it has also been possible for the brilliant plans and actions taken by Bangabandhu's grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy and the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Earlier on February 21, Palak announced a special cost-effective package of BTCL internet bandwidth, 'GBon', in memory of language martyrs.

Under this affordable package, the existing price of 5 Mbps has been reduced to Tk399 from Tk500 as 10 Mbps internet bandwidth will be available at Tk500, said the release.

Top News

BTCL / Broadband Internet / State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

6h | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Top 5 jobs in post-LDC Bangladesh

18h | Pursuit
Illustration: Collected

Sultana's Dream: Has it come true?

19h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Keep your costs lower

Keep your costs lower

45m | Videos
World is wargaming a food crisis

World is wargaming a food crisis

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Blue economy will contribute almost half of the GDP

Bangladesh Blue economy will contribute almost half of the GDP

2h | Videos
iPhone sales plunge 24% in China

iPhone sales plunge 24% in China

3h | Videos