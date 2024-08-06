Palak 'detained' at Dhaka airport: Jamuna TV
Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former state minister for ICT Division, has been 'detained' at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, reports Jamuna TV.
He was detained by staff and workers of the Dhaka airport.
