Pakistan accords high importance to fraternal ties with Bangladesh: Shehbaz

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 06:12 pm

Related News

Pakistan accords high importance to fraternal ties with Bangladesh: Shehbaz

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 06:12 pm
Pakistan accords high importance to fraternal ties with Bangladesh: Shehbaz

Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday felicitated his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the national day of Bangladesh, reports the Pakistan Observer.

"On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan and on my own behalf, I have the pleasure to convey sincere felicitations on the National Day of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," tweeted Pakistan High Commission in Bangladesh quoting Shehbaz as saying.

Shehbaz said that Pakistan accords high importance to its fraternal ties with Bangladesh and remains committed to further strengthening the bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

"Please accept my best wishes for your Excellency's long life, good health and happiness, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly Bangladeshi people," he further said.

Bangladesh is celebrating its 53rd Independence and National Day today.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial here on the outskirts of the capital early this morning.

 

Top News

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif / Independence Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

6h | Splash
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

6h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

7h | Splash
Bob Dylan was one of the marquee performers in &#039;Concert for Bangladesh&#039; in 1971

Bob Dylan goes back in time to 'Concert for Bangladesh'

7h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

1h | TBS Stories
Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

2h | TBS SPORTS
Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

7h | TBS World
Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year