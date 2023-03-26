Pakistan accords high importance to fraternal ties with Bangladesh: Shehbaz

Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday felicitated his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the national day of Bangladesh, reports the Pakistan Observer.

"On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan and on my own behalf, I have the pleasure to convey sincere felicitations on the National Day of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," tweeted Pakistan High Commission in Bangladesh quoting Shehbaz as saying.

1. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the the National Day of Bangladesh as follows:

Thread pic.twitter.com/uK7RJ7RvwX— Pakistan High Commission Bangladesh (@PakinBangladesh) March 25, 2023

Shehbaz said that Pakistan accords high importance to its fraternal ties with Bangladesh and remains committed to further strengthening the bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

"Please accept my best wishes for your Excellency's long life, good health and happiness, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly Bangladeshi people," he further said.

Bangladesh is celebrating its 53rd Independence and National Day today.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial here on the outskirts of the capital early this morning.