Pakistan’s claim on pulling down 1971 genocide exhibition at UN not true: Foreign ministry

Bangladesh

UNB
20 April, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 06:56 pm

Related News

Pakistan’s claim on pulling down 1971 genocide exhibition at UN not true: Foreign ministry

UNB
20 April, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 06:56 pm
The Bangladesh Mission at the UN hosted a photo exhibition on the 1971 genocide in New York on 29 March. Photo: PID
The Bangladesh Mission at the UN hosted a photo exhibition on the 1971 genocide in New York on 29 March. Photo: PID

A photo exhibition on the 1971 genocide was organised by the Bangladesh Mission at the UN Headquarters in New York on 29 March.

Comments on the exhibition published in Pakistani media have come to the notice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and it has released a statement.

On the occasion of Genocide Day 2023, the photo exhibition was organised by the Bangladesh Mission with full cooperation from the UN Headquarters and in accordance with all the rules of the organisation, the foreign ministry said.

"Therefore, the claim that the United Nations pulled down the exhibition due to 'distortion of history' and 'breaching regulations' is not true. It is simply a false claim," according to the statement released by the foreign ministry today.

For the first time since Bangladesh became a member state of United Nations in 1974, such an exhibition was organized in honour of the martyrs of the genocide in 1971, it said.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen visited the exhibition with ambassadors, diplomats, expatriate Bangladeshis and freedom fighters from different countries on 29 March. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes that the three-day exhibition would contribute to creating awareness among UN member states about the genocide unleashed during the 1971 Liberation War, the statement also said.

The Bangladesh Mission is deeply grateful to the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka and the UN Headquarters in New York for providing support to make this historic event a success. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue its multi-pronged efforts to gain international recognition of the 1971 genocide.

Top News

Pakistan / UN Headquarters / 1971 genocide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

11h | Explorer
The hanging electric wires above the aisle in between Noor Mansion and Gawsia Market look unwelcoming, if not outright terrifying. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An evening at Dhaka's 'extremely risky' shopping centres 

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Recognising women's unpaid work in GDP is not just about statistics: Farah Kabir 

8h | Panorama
AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

4h | TBS Stories
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

42m | TBS Stories
Photographer wants institutions to address AI usages

Photographer wants institutions to address AI usages

3h | TBS World
Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka