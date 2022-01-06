Pakistani rulers attempted to kill Bangabandhu in prison: Joy

Prime Minister&#039;s ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB
Prime Minister's ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB

Ahead of the 50th anniversary of Bangabandhu's jail-free day, his grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy lashed out at the rulers of Pakistan for their attempts to kill Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a prison during the nation's celebration of its freedom.

"On one hand, there was a heap of lifeless bodies of 3 million martyrs. There was the cry of over 4,00,000 violated mothers and sisters. On the other hand, there dawned the ultimate freedom of the soil of Bangla and seven crore people," wrote Joy in a Facebook post from his verified account.

When the euphoria of breaking the thousand-year-long chain outshined the pain of losing relatives and dear ones, there was an attempt to murder the founder of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman inside a jail of Pakistan, he added.

This was not their first evil attempt, though! In the early hours of 26 March, Bangabandhu declared independence through wireless, Joy said.

"The international media extensively covered the announcement of the freedom of Bangladesh. In the meantime, a special commando was sent to shower bullets on the Dhanmondi-32 residence of Bangabandhu from all possible directions. Then this best son of the Bengali nation was imprisoned in parliament areas, Adamjee Cantonment School, and different places of the Dhaka Cantonment. Finally, he was sent to the dark prison of West Pakistan on 1 April amid the highest level of secrecy," he added.

"He was sent to a desolate prison at the hottest region Lyallpur via Karachi and Lahore," he said, providing a link https://www.albd.org/bn/articles/news/38179 to an article on the ruling Awami League's website to offer detailed information on how the 'barbaric regime of Pakistan' conspired to kill Bangabandhu.

At the end of his post, he also promised to share more articles on unexplored history, with a call for learning and spreading true history.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

