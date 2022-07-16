Pakistan should learn from Bangladesh on socio-economic development: Rajnath Singh

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that Pakistan, struggling with religious fanaticism, bigotry and narrow-mindedness, should introspect and learn a lot from Bangladesh

"One of our neighbouring countries is struggling with religious fanaticism, bigotry and narrow-mindedness," he said without naming Pakistan at an event in Kolkata on Friday, reports The Hindu.

Lauding Bangladesh's socio-economic development, the Indian defence minister said Pakistan should introspect and learn a lot of things from India's eastern neighbour.

"One of our neighbouring countries is struggling with religious fanaticism, bigotry and narrow-mindedness. The country itself is struggling with poverty, unemployment and terrorism and sometimes it tries to harass India also.

"That country needs to introspect and learn a lot from Bangladesh," he said.

Speaking at the Launch Ceremony of 'Dunagiri' in Kolkata. https://t.co/bQomwdOYQW— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 15, 2022

Although Singh did not name Pakistan, his remarks were clearly directed at India's western neighbour, added The Hindu.

He said that India as a neighbour was very happy that Bangladesh was moving fast on the path of development.

Singh said that Bangladesh had shunned religious fanaticism and taken the path to modernisation, moderation and secularism.

"The kind of socio-economic development ushered in by Bangladesh is an example for several countries in the world."

Pointing out that Bangladesh had created an identity for itself in the region, Singh expressed the hope that in times to come Bangladesh would reach greater heights.

"India has stood by Bangladesh in sectors like health, education, economy, connectivity and security and will continue to do so in the future," he added.