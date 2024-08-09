Pakistan PM wishes Dr Yunus, wants to 'deepen cooperation'
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Prof Muhammad Yunus on being appointed as the chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government.
"Heartiest felicitations to Professor Muhammad Yunus on his swearing-in as Chief Adviser of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," Shehbaz posted on X on Friday.
"I wish him great success in guiding Bangladesh towards a harmonious and prosperous future. I look forward to working with him to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the days ahead," he added.