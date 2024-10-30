Pakistan envoy meets FBCCI administrator, stresses boosting trade ties

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 09:53 pm

FBCCI Administrator Md Hafizur Rahman noted that despite significant potential for bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Pakistan, a trade deficit exists

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof met FBCCI Administrator Md Hafizur Rahman today (30 October). Photo: Collected

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof today (30 October) emphasised on expanding bilateral trade between the two countries.

The Pakistan envoy made the call during a meeting with the administrator of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Md Hafizur Rahman. 

The meeting was held at the FBCCI Office in Gulshan in the capital, reads a press release.

Other issues including B2B meeting, Joint Business Council, acceptance of certificates between quality control authorities of both countries, import-export of halal food, SME, pharmaceutical and other potential sectors were discussed during the meeting.

During the meeting, FBCCI Administrator Md Hafizur Rahman noted that despite significant potential for bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Pakistan, a trade deficit exists.

"Currently, Bangladesh exports goods worth $100 million to Pakistan, while imports range from $600 to $700 million," he stated.

The administrator stated that Bangladesh needs assistance to increase exports of jute and jute products including other potential SME products in Pakistan. 

However, FBCCI, the apex trade body of the country, will always play active role in strengthening trade relations between the two countries as well as creating new opportunities for businessmen and entrepreneurs, he added.

Pakistan High Commissioner Syed Ahmed Maroof said, "The Joint Business Council should be made more active in expanding trade between the two countries. Therefore, a virtual meeting can be organised between the apex trade body FBCCI and FPCCI to implement the role of private sector in the economy of the two countries."

Among others, FBCCI Secretary General Md Alamgir, head of International Wing Md Zafar Iqbal NDC, business leaders were present at the meeting.

