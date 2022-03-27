Pakistan congratulates Bangladesh on 51st Independence Day

Pakistan has congratulated Bangladesh on the country's 51st Independence Day.

"It gives me immense pleasure to convey sincere facilitations to the government and people of Bangladesh on the 51st anniversary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote in a letter to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday (26 March).

In his letter, the Pakistani foreign minister said that "bonds of friendship between our two countries, which are based on our shared history, common faith and spirit of good neighborliness, would be further strengthened in the years ahead, to the mutual benefit of our two peoples."

"Please accept my best wishes for your Excellency's health and happiness and continued progress and prosperity of Bangladesh," the letter added.