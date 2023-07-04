Pak President Alvi says held 'good meetings' with President Shahabuddin in Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 July, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 03:05 pm

Related News

Pak President Alvi says held 'good meetings' with President Shahabuddin in Saudi Arabia

TBS Report
04 July, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 03:05 pm
Photo: Collected from Twitter.
Photo: Collected from Twitter.

Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi said that he held "good meetings" with President Mohammed Shahabuddin in Saudi Arabia.

The Pak president tweeted two pictures of his meeting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin, and Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman on Tuesday (4 July.)

"We met after 60 years. Blessings of Allah will do wonders for our relationship," he added.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin returned home on Monday (3 July) from Saudi Arabia after performing the holy Hajj.

A VVIP aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the President and his entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport at 1:47am. 
 
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Dean of Diplomatic Corps, chiefs of the three services, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and concerned high civil and military officials received the president at the VVIP lounge of the airport.

Before leaving Saudi Arabia, the President offered jiarat at the Rauza Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad.

Earlier, at the Prince Muhammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, Deputy Governor of Madinah Ohaib Al Shehli, Head of Royal Protocol of Madinah Ibrahim Al-Bari and Ambassador of Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia Dr Md Javed Patwari saw the president off at the airport.

President Shahabuddin left Dhaka for Saudi Arabia on June 23 to perform the holy hajj as a royal guest of the Saudi King.

 

Top News / South Asia / Politics

Bangladesh / President Mohammed Shahabuddin / Pakistan / Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi / Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

Now | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

7h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

French riot at ease

French riot at ease

4h | TBS World
How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

20h | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

23h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake