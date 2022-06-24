Pak PM congratulates Bangladesh on completion of Padma Bridge

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Bangladesh on completing the construction of Padma Bridge that is scheduled to be inaugurated on 25 June.

"I wish to extend our sincere felicitations to Your Excellency and the people of Bangladesh on the completion of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project", said Shehbaz Sharif in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday (24 June).

"The inauguration of the bridge is an important landmark in the development journey of fraternal Bangladesh. It is also a testament to Your Excellency's strong resolve to carry forward Bangladesh into a phase of inclusive and sustained growth" he said.

He also said, "I would like to take this opportunity to convey my personal best wishes for Your Excellency's good health and happiness and for ever-increasing progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Bangladesh."