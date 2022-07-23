Pak High Commission draws criticism using collage of Bangladesh-Pakistan flags

The Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka has come under heavy criticism for uploading a collage of its flag with Bangladesh's one.

Netizens mocked Pakistan, making sarcastic comments on the post soon after the photo was uploaded at 1.38pm on 21 July.

Some of the comments are provided below:

"Once fought for this flag now it's your partner. That's our pride," wrote one such netizen.

"First apologise for the conduct of 1971," commented another social media user.

"25 march 1971 you guys remember this night?," wrote a user.

"My distracted brother come closer I'm dying to embrace U"

However, some netizens appreciated the move.