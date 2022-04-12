Pahela Baishakh events must end by 2pm: DMP chief

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 03:11 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam has said the events marking the upcoming Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bangla calendar, must end by 2pm on Thursday.

The DMP chief made the announcement after inspecting the security arrangements at Ramna Batamul – the main venue for the Bangla New Year celebrations – on Tuesday afternoon.

The DMP commissioner said, "Celebrations this year will be a little different. No food stalls will be allowed due to Ramadan. 

"We have urged the organisers to conclude all programmes before 2pm so that people could return home on time for Iftar."

Law enforcement will erect barricades to cut off vehicle traffic in the Nilkhet, Palashi, and Bangla Motor areas during the Boishakh celebrations. The DMP boss said people will have to enter the venues through archways and metal detectors. 

Similar security measures will be implemented in the Hatirjheel and Rabindra Sarobar areas. All venues will be under CCTV surveillance, and separate watch towers will be set up in important areas.

The DMP chief also asked people to refrain from carrying: large purses, bags, trolleys, flammable objects, and sharp objects — such as knives.

Providing more details, the DMP commissioner said: "The Pohela Boishakh celebration venues throughout Dhaka will be monitored by canine squads and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) personnel, as well as bomb disposal units.

