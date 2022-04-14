Pahela Baishakh celebrations underway at Ramna Batamul

TBS Report
14 April, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 09:49 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The nation is celebrating Pahela Baishakh – the first day of the Bengali calendar – amid festivities and full enthusiasm after two years of hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, celebrations began at 6:15am on Thursday with artist Sravanti Dhar presenting a raga (a melodic framework) to welcome the Bengali New Year-1429.

Then the artists from Chhayanaut performed Tagore's famous song "Mon Jago Mangalaloke" under the banyan tree at the capital's Ramna Park.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The cultural organisation celebrated Pahela Baishakh in 2020 and 2021 organising online programmes due to coronavirus.

True to their centuries-old tradition, people from all walks of life thronged different popular and historic spots in the capital and elsewhere across the country to welcome the new year with new hopes and aspirations for a better, peaceful year.

However, as Pahela Baishakh is being celebrated during the holy month of Ramadan, the festivities have been scaled down.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chhayanaut was established during the Pakistan era with an aim to promote and nurture the cultural and musical heritage of Bengal among the masses in 1961. 

The organisation has been organising cultural programmes annually to celebrate Pahela Baishakh at Ramna Batamul since 1967. 

However, Chhayanaut did not organise the programme in 1971 due to the Liberation War of Bangladesh.
 

