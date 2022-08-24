Padma Oil tank left sealed for 2 months on charges of evading Tk101 crores in tax

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 09:26 pm

The Chattogram Customs House has sealed a furnace oil tank of Padma Oil containing 61 lakh litre of fuel oil for the last two months for evading tax to the tune of Tk101 crore and warned of freezing bank accounts if the dues are not paid.  

"The 79 number tank kept near the Gupta Khal and reserved for the headquarter of Padma Oil has been sealed on 28 June on allegation of taking advantage of expired SRO facilities and forged documents and showing the import bills lower than the original," Chattogram Customs Deputy Commissioner Roksana Khatun told The Business Standard.  

The customs sources said that the authorities sent letters to Padma Oil six times until June to pay the outstanding bills.  
In the last mail sent to the Padma Oil managing director on 26 June, the customs house said that all the bank accounts of Padma Oil will be frozen if the unpaid taxes are not paid.

Padma Oil Company Managing Director Abu Saleh told TBS that steps are being taken to pay the dues which will soon resolve the issue.

