Padma Bridge will be open for public from 26 June: Obaidul Quader

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 02:39 pm

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Padma Bridge on 25 June. However, the bridge will not be opened to the public on the same day. The bridge will be open for all from 26 June. A notification will be issued announcing from what time the bridge will be open," Obaidul Quader said

Photo: Prime Ministers Office
Photo: Prime Ministers Office

Padma Bridge will be opened for the public from 26 June, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Padma Bridge on 25 June. However, the bridge will not be opened to the public on the same day. The bridge will be open for all from 26 June. A notification will be issued announcing from what time the bridge will be open," Obaidul Quader said during an exchange meeting on Wednesday (8 June).

Members of Parliament of districts adjacent to the bridge along with the leaders of the Awami League took part in the meeting. Mirza Azam, the party's organising secretary, read aloud a message from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the meeting.

He said the bridge would be opened on a trial basis the day before the inauguration.

"During that time maybe people can cross this bridge on foot," he added. 

The minister said that conspiracies, propaganda, and rumours are being spread as the inauguration of Padma Bridge is approaching.

"The fire at the BM Container Depot in Chittagong could have been a conspiracy to sabotage the inauguration of the Padma Bridge," he said adding that such conspiracies can be expected till the day of inauguration.

"Many are also daydreaming. Mirza Fakhrul has been spreading rumours about Khaleda Zia laying the foundation stone of Padma Bridge. Their lies will be answered by inaugurating the Padma Bridge on 25 June," Obaidul Quader further said. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed to keep a watchful eye so that there is no road accident while coming to the rally and no vehicles overtake others on the road, he added. 

