Padma Bridge: US greets Bangladesh; lauds its leadership

The United States has congratulated Bangladesh on the momentous opening of the Padma Bridge scheduled Saturday.

"It is also another example of Bangladesh's leadership in promoting regional connectivity in South Asia," said the US Embassy in Dhaka in a media note on Friday.

Building sustainable transportation infrastructure to connect people and goods efficiently is important to fostering inclusive economic growth, said the US Embassy.

The Padma Bridge will create new and important linkages within Bangladesh, boosting commerce and improving the quality of life, it said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to formally inaugurate the Padma Bridge on Saturday.