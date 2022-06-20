Padma Bridge an unforgettable moment for Bangladesh’s development: EU envoy

The inauguration of the Padma Bridge is going to be an "unforgettable moment" for the country's development, says Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley.

In a message on Monday, the EU envoy conveyed warmest congratulations to Bangladesh on the momentous occasion of the opening of the Padma Bridge on the 25th of June.

He said the Padma Bridge will add over 1.2% to the GDP of the country.

"We look forward to using the bridge ourselves and to seeing what it does to facilitate people to people, family and commercial links. Congratulations, Bangladesh," said ambassador Whiteley.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to formally inaugurate the Padma Bridge on 25 June.