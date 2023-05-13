Padma Bridge toll collection exceeds Tk700 crore mark in 10 months

Padma Bridge has collected over Tk700 crore in tolls in 10 months since the inauguration of the country's biggest self-financed mega project.

A total of Tk702,41,78,500 was collected by the Padma Bridge toll plaza from 26 June, the day after the inauguration on 25 June last year, till yesterday, 12 May," said Padma Bridge Site Office Additional Director Amirul Haider Chowdhury.

"The amount was collected in a total of 10 months and 17 days or 321 days," he added.

So far 49,40,507 vehicles have crossed the bridge through Mawa and Jajira ends, according to the official.

On 26 June when the bridge first opened to traffic; Tk2,09,40,300 toll was collected from 51,316 vehicles.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges fixed the toll rate for a car or an SUV at Tk750; pickup van at Tk1,200; microbus at Tk1,300; minibus (up to 31 seats) at Tk1,400 and medium bus (32 seats or more) at Tk2,000 and motorcycle at Tk100.

In addition, the rate has been set at Tk1,600 for a mini truck (up to five tonnes); Tk2,100 for a medium truck (5-8 tonnes); Tk2,800 for a medium truck (8-11 tonnes); Tk5,500 for truck (up to three-axle) and Tk6,000 for trailer (up to four axles). An additional Tk1,500 will be charged for each axle for a trailer larger than four axles.