Padma Bridge is a testimony to courageous decisions and far-sighted leadership of Sheikh Hasina: India

India has said that the completion of Padma Bridge construction is testimony to the courageous decisions and far-sighted leadership of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"This success vindicated the prime minister's decisions and also our conviction in this regard, as expressed through our steadfast support when Bangladesh decided to proceed with the project alone," Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a press release on Friday (24 June).

"The Padma Bridge would not only help improve intra-Bangladesh connectivity, but it will also provide much-needed impetus to logistics and businesses connecting India and our shared sub-region," the press release adds.

It also noted that the Padma Bridge will play an important role in fostering greater bilateral and sub-regional connectivity.

The Indian Government ahead of the bridge's inauguration Saturday conveyed greetings to the Bangladesh government and the people on the successful completion of the project.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Padma Bridge on Saturday.

The next day, Sunday, the bridge will be opened to the general public.