Padma Bridge symbol of new Bangladesh: FM tells his Portuguese counterpart

Bangladesh

UNB
02 July, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 03:52 pm

Cattle graze on the bank of the River Padma at Paschim Painpara near Jajira end of the Padma Bridge. Photo: Mumit M
Cattle graze on the bank of the River Padma at Paschim Painpara near Jajira end of the Padma Bridge. Photo: Mumit M

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said the just-inaugurated multi-billion dollar Padma Bridge, built with the country's own resources, is a symbol of new Bangladesh that is capable of achieving success braving all challenges.

He apprised his Portuguese counterpart Dr Joao Gomes Cravinho of Bangladesh's remarkable progress in socio-economic development, particularly in women empowerment, health and education as well as fast economic growth under the leadership Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

The Portuguese Foreign Minister expressed his government's desire to strengthen the relationship with Bangladesh. 

He took note of the suggestions and assured to work on them while commending the Bangladeshi migrant community residing in Portugal for their integration in the Portuguese society and contribution to Portuguese economy. 

The two sides also agreed on working together to face the challenges relating to climate changes like rehabilitation of "climate refugees" at bilateral and multilateral levels.

Foreign Minister Momen had a bilateral meeting with Portuguese Foreign Minister Dr. Joao Gomes Cravinho in Lisbon on Friday on the sideline of the ongoing 2nd UN Ocean Conference 2022 jointly hosted by Portugal and Kenya. 

This was the first bilateral meeting between the two countries at the level of Foreign Ministers. 

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / Portugal

