Pilar not damaged, will be repaired quickly: Padma Bridge authorities

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 03:29 pm

Related News

Pilar not damaged, will be repaired quickly: Padma Bridge authorities

Bridge authorities said that the pillar was not much damaged by the ferry, only the plaster fell off.

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 03:29 pm
Pilar not damaged, will be repaired quickly: Padma Bridge authorities

The Padma Bridge authorities have said that pillar-17 of the Padma Bridge, which was hit by RoRo ferry Shah Jalal on Friday while plying on the Banglabazar in Madaripur and Shimulia in Munshiganj route, was not much damaged by the ferry.

On Saturday, the authorities said only the plaster fell off and it will be repaired quickly.

Shibchar police have also detained Abdur Rahman, master officer of RoRo ferry Shah Jalal, from Banglabazar ghat area this morning.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Shibchar Police Station Miraj Hossain confirmed the news to Bangla-daily Prothom Alo.

Meanwhile, a team from the Ministry of Shipping visited the site of the collision today.

Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury, Chairman of BIWTA Commodore Golam Sadek, Director (Finance) of BIWTC Shahinur Rahman Bhuiyan, AGM of TC Shafiqul Islam, and members of the committee formed to investigate the incident visited the site along with AGM (Marine) Ahmed Ali and AGM (Engineering) Rubeluzzaman. Other officials of the Ministry of Roads and Bridges were present.

Top News

Padma Bridge / Pillar / collision / Ferry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

4d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

4d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

4d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

5d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr
Trade

CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr

6
Official document: Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes
Bangladesh

Official document: Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes