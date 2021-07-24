Pilar not damaged, will be repaired quickly: Padma Bridge authorities

The Padma Bridge authorities have said that pillar-17 of the Padma Bridge, which was hit by RoRo ferry Shah Jalal on Friday while plying on the Banglabazar in Madaripur and Shimulia in Munshiganj route, was not much damaged by the ferry.

On Saturday, the authorities said only the plaster fell off and it will be repaired quickly.

Shibchar police have also detained Abdur Rahman, master officer of RoRo ferry Shah Jalal, from Banglabazar ghat area this morning.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Shibchar Police Station Miraj Hossain confirmed the news to Bangla-daily Prothom Alo.

Meanwhile, a team from the Ministry of Shipping visited the site of the collision today.

Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury, Chairman of BIWTA Commodore Golam Sadek, Director (Finance) of BIWTC Shahinur Rahman Bhuiyan, AGM of TC Shafiqul Islam, and members of the committee formed to investigate the incident visited the site along with AGM (Marine) Ahmed Ali and AGM (Engineering) Rubeluzzaman. Other officials of the Ministry of Roads and Bridges were present.