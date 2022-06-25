Padma Bridge opening: Air force displays colourful fly-past, aerobatics show 

Bangladesh Air Force displayed a spectacular fly-past and aerobatics show to mark the historic inauguration of the Padma Bridge on Saturday.

A total of 28 aircraft took part in the event, said a press release.

The show was witnessed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, former communication minister Abul Hossain and bridges secretary Mosharraf Hossain among other government officials and dignitaries from the middle of the bridge at around 12:20pm.

Group Captain Md Moniruzzaman Howlader led the fly-past.

There were different colourful smoke past by Mig-29 and F-7 series fighter aircraft, C-130J and L-410 transport aircraft and Grob-120TP trainer aircraft.

Besides, 05 Mi-17 helicopters passed the bridge carrying the banner of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, newly inaugurated Padma Bridge and "Joy Bangla", keeping the national flag at the front.

Leaflets were dropped from a Bell-212 helicopter for the guest attending the ceremony.

The fly-past came to an end through a spectator aerobatic display by 07 K-8W and a Mig-29 fighter aircraft.