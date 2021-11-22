Padma Bridge to open by 30 June next year: Cabinet secretary

The Padma Multipurpose Bridge will be opened to the public from 30 June next year, says Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

The double-decker Padma Bridge is being constructed by Bangladesh Bridge Authority at the cost of around Tk30,000 crores. The road will be on the top while the railway on the bottom.

A total of 2,917 road slabs have been installed on the 6.15 kilometre-long bridge. The roadway will be up to 22 meters long and 2 to 2.15 meters wide.

Work on paving the road with asphalt is now ongoing.

Earlier, on 20 June this year, railway slabs were installed on the main bridge.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on August this year had said, work on the main bridge has made a progress of 94.25%, while 84.25% of river training work has been completed. The overall progress is 87.25%.

With the launch of the bridge, communications with 21 districts in the south will be easier. In December 2015, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction of the main bridge.