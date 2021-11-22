Padma Bridge to open by 30 June next year: Cabinet secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 02:00 pm

Related News

Padma Bridge to open by 30 June next year: Cabinet secretary

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 02:00 pm
Padma Bridge to open by 30 June next year: Cabinet secretary

The Padma Multipurpose Bridge will be opened to the public from 30 June next year, says Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

The double-decker Padma Bridge is being constructed by Bangladesh Bridge Authority at the cost of around Tk30,000 crores. The road will be on the top while the railway on the bottom.

A total of 2,917 road slabs have been installed on the 6.15 kilometre-long bridge. The roadway will be up to 22 meters long and 2 to 2.15 meters wide.

Work on paving the road with asphalt is now ongoing.

Earlier, on 20 June this year, railway slabs were installed on the main bridge.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on August this year had said, work on the main bridge has made a progress of 94.25%, while 84.25% of river training work has been completed. The overall progress is 87.25%.

With the launch of the bridge, communications with 21 districts in the south will be easier. In December 2015, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction of the main bridge.

Top News

Padma Bridge / Padma Bridge railway project / Cabinet Secretary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1d | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan