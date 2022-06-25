Padma Bridge not just a structure, a dream come true: Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 09:24 am

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

The Padma Bridge, set to be inaugurated Saturday, is not just a structure, it is a dream come true, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Friday.

"The nation is going to witness a momentous event tomorrow. This is going to be an emotional moment marking a turning point in our national life," he added.

"Building a bridge on the mighty River Padma has been a deep-rooted dream of the people as this will get our nation united I believe. But the challenges were huge. There were conspiracies from every direction," Momen said in a video message.

"All conspiracies were hatched to stop the construction of the Padma Bridge. But under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we beat all the challenges. We defeated all the conspiracies. We have achieved victory," the minister said. 

On June 16, Momen said the World Bank (WB) must be "apologetic" and feel "sorry" considering that they did Bangladesh a "big injustice" by cancelling the funding for the Padma Bridge.

"There is no guarantee that big institutions (like WB) always do good things," he added.

