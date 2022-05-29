Padma bridge named after Padma River

The road lanes of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge are scheduled to be inaugurated this year. Photo: Mumit M

The 6.15-km long Padma Multipurpose Bridge has been named after the Padma River.

A notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges has confirmed the naming on Sunday.

Earlier on 24 May, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned to name the bridge after the mighty river.

"The bridge will be named after the Padma River. . . not after the name of any member of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's family," said Quader following a meeting with the premier that day.

The construction of the main bridge was carried out by China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC), a Chinese contractor Company, and the river management was done by the Sino Hydro Corporation of China.



According to project details, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction works of the river on 12 December, 2015.

The first span of the Padma Bridge was installed at the Zajira point of Shariatpur district on 7 October , 2017.



On 12 November, 2013, the Prime Minister inaugurated the approach roads on Zajira and Mawa sides as well as the Service Area-2 work.