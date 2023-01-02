Padma Bridge launches smart weighing scale

Six months after opening, advanced digital weighing machines, installed at both ends of Padma Bridge, launched their operation at the beginning of the new year.

From now on, every cargo vehicle will have to cross the bridge after going through an electric sensor-controlled scaling system, confirmed Syed Rajab Ali, executive engineer (connecting roads) of the Padma Bridge project.

"The measure has ensured a regulated movement of cargo vehicles over the bridge," he told The Business Standard.

Every day, an average of 14,764 vehicles pass through Padma Bridge generating a hefty toll worth over Tk2.13 crores.

Although there is a ban on transporting goods weighing more than 27 tonnes due to the risk of affecting the durability of the bridge, no system was in place earlier to ensure this.

Photo: TBS

ccording to Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) sources, contractor company Korean Expressway has done the work of installing the mechanical weight scale at a cost of Tk692 crore in a 5-year contract. A total of six measuring devices, three each at the Jajira and Mawa ends of Padma Bridge, have been installed.

The government has appointed Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC) to oversee the toll collection and maintenance of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge and Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway.

Earlier, another contractor, Property Development Limited, completed an eight-month-long two-way scale infrastructure project at a cost of Tk53 crore.

Photo: TBS

Goods vehicles of prescribed weight are able to cross the bridge through the green zone and pay toll at two specified booths in the toll plaza.

On the other hand, overweight vehicles go through the red zone to the stockyard. They can wait in the yard for a maximum of 72 hours. The retention period for excess goods is up to seven days.

Besides, two driver sheds and eight guard posts have been constructed at both ends of the bridge.