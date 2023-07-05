Padma Bridge implements electronic toll collection system

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 12:49 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Padma Bridge has commenced toll collection through the utilisation of an advanced technology – the Electronic Toll Collection System (ETCS).

The experimental phase of the e-toll collection began on Wednesday (5 July) at a single booth situated at each end of the Padma Bridge.

The trial phase incorporates the use of a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system, enabling toll collection from vehicles in motion.

This digital method, the ETCS, aims to streamline toll collection processes and enhance overall efficiency at the bridge.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Under this system, a robotic camera mounted at the toll plaza accurately detects registered vehicles, facilitating seamless and automatic toll collection. Once the prescribed toll amount is received, the automated barrier lifts and the remaining balance is prominently displayed on a screen.

Ministry of Bridges Secretary Md Manjur Hossain inaugurated the experimental program today.

He highlighted the initiative's experimental nature and hoped that it would expedite and simplify toll collection at the Padma Bridge.

The digital toll collection programme will continue to operate on a trial basis as further assessments are conducted.

