Padma Bridge is a history-making project: S Korean envoy 

Bangladesh

UNB
19 June, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 07:05 pm

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun has described the Padma Bridge as a very proud history-making project in Bangladesh.

"Korea is very happy to take part in this very proud history-making project. A Korean company, Korea Expressway Corporation has supervised the construction process of the Padma Bridge and this company will also be in charge of the operation and maintenance of the bridge," he told UNB.

The South Korean envoy said the Padma Bridge is the newest and also the biggest addition to the long list of Bangladesh's accomplishments.

He said Bangladesh has made many milestones during its journey toward development.

As a close development partner and friend of Bangladesh, and on behalf of the Republic of Korea, the ambassador congratulated the government and people of Bangladesh on the successful completion of the Padma Bridge project.

Korea has been and will be with Bangladesh in its grand journey towards realising its "dreams of prosperity, peace and humanity."

Ambassador Lee said the Padma Bridge reminds him of the Jamuna Bridge project which was constructed by a Korean company, Hyundai Construction in the late 1990s.

It was the longest bridge in South Asia at that time and brought a big pride to the Bangladesh people, he mentioned.

There was a famous sign board at the Jamuna Bridge construction site which read "Yesterday just a dream, today a glorious reality."

"Every day workers going to the construction site read this phrase and worked with this hope. I believe this phrase stands true today when we are going to celebrate the historic launch of the Padma Bridge," said Ambassador Lee.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the Padma Bridge on 25 June. 

