Padma Bridge has overshadowed BNP's movement of 14 years: Obaidul Quader

Bangladesh

UNB
25 June, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 02:26 pm

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the Padma Bridge has "overshadowed" BNP's movement of the last 14 years.

"The Padma Bridge, a symbol of Bangladesh's capabilities, has expanded the horizon of the country's economic potential," he said at a press briefing at the Setu Bhaban in the capital this morning, marking the one-year anniversary of the inauguration of the bridge.

The road, transport and bridges minister said Tk798.23 crore was collected as toll from the Padma Multipurpose Bridge in one year since its inauguration.

"Since the inauguration of the bridge, a total of 56,75,000 vehicles have used the bridge till 12am today," he said. "On an average, 15,500 vehicles use the bridge daily." 

The minister hoped the amount of toll collection would hit Tk 800 crore by this afternoon.

Calling the bridge a "national treasure," Quader called on everyone to protect and preserve it.

He said the Bangladesh Bridge Authority will have to repay the loan in 35 years.

"Around Tk632.94 crore in loan have already been repaid in four instalments," Quader said.

Bridges Division Secretary Manzoor Hossain, Padma Bridge Project Director Shafiqul Islam, and senior officials of the Bridges Division, Bridge Authority, and Bridge Construction Project were present at the press briefing.

