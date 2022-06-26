Padma Bridge gets female toll collectors – a first in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
26 June, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 01:24 pm

Related News

Padma Bridge gets female toll collectors – a first in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
26 June, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 01:24 pm
Photo: PMO Press Wing
Photo: PMO Press Wing

Making history, authorities have employed several women for collecting tolls of the 6.15km long Padma Bridge – which opened for public use at 6am on Sunday.

According to officials, this is the first time ever that female employees will be in charge of the one or more toll booths of a Bangladeshi bridge, reports Prothom Alo.

A joint venture of Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC) and the China Major Bridge Engineering Company Ltd (MBEC) has been appointed for ensuring maintenance and realizing toll at the Padma Multipurpose Bridge for the next five years at a cost of Tk692.92 crore.

At the Jazira end of the bridge, both male and female employees were seen busy collecting tolls from the large number of vehicles plying the Padma Bridge. 

They were hired and trained by KEC and MBEC.

Lima Akhter, on duty in one of the five booths operational at the Jazira point today, said that she was very happy to be given the responsibility of collecting tolls for the Padma Bridge. 

"I had previous experience of working on various government projects. Mine is an eight-hour-long shift," Lima, a student of Madaripur Government College, added.

When contacted, Bangladesh Bridge Authority Supervising Engineer Md Abul Hossain (Monitoring), said, "This is a first for Bangladesh. Each booth has one male and one female toll collector."

The government on 17 May finalised the toll rate for different types of vehicles for crossing the Padma Multipurpose Bridge. The Bridges Division under Road Transport and Bridges Ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard.

According to the government decision, Tk100 toll has been fixed for motorbikes, Tk750 for private cars and jeeps, Tk1,200 for pick-up trucks, Tk1,300 for microbus, Tk1,400 for small buses (with 31 seats), Tk2,000 for middle-sized buses (with 32 seats), Tk2,400 for big-size buses, Tk1c600 for small trucks (five tonnes), Tk2,100 for middle-sized trucks (over five tonnes to eight tonnes), Tk2,800 for middle-sized trucks (over eight tonnes to 11 tonnes), Tk5,500 for big trucks (up to three excel) Tk6,000 for trailer trucks (four excel) and Tk6,000 plus for trailers (over four excel).

Earlier, on Saturday, Bangladesh wrote another golden chapter in history when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the Padma Bridge turning the nation's dream into a reality.

Top News

Bangladesh / Padma Bridge / women empowerment / toll collection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aesthetically, these co-ords are wondrously unfussy, and transmit an air of sartorial confidence. Photo: Noor A Alam

The reign of oversized pantsuits

2h | Mode
Photo: TBS

A dream dreamt and then delivered

16h | Panorama
In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

1d | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

16h | Videos
Grand opening of Padma Bridge with colorful airshow and festival

Grand opening of Padma Bridge with colorful airshow and festival

16h | Videos
Man travelling barefoot for 47 years walks on Padma Bridge

Man travelling barefoot for 47 years walks on Padma Bridge

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

5
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion

6
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj