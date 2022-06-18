Padma Bridge funded by Bangladesh, not part of Belt and Road Initiative: Foreign Ministry

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 12:40 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 12:45 am

The foreign ministry in a statement on Friday night clarified that the Padma Bridge has been entirely funded by Bangladesh and it is not a part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.  

"It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that some quarters are trying to portray that the Padma Multipurpose Bridge which is scheduled to be inaugurated on 25 June by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been constructed with the assistance of foreign funds and is a part of the Belt and Road Initiative," said a press release.

"Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically asserts that the Padma Multipurpose Bridge has been entirely funded by the Government of Bangladesh and no foreign funds from any other bilateral or multilateral funding agency has financially contributed to its construction. Both Bangladeshi and foreign construction firms were engaged for the implementation of the project," the release adds.

The completion of this bridge will fulfill the long-cherished dream of the nation of connecting the 19 south-western districts with the rest of the country resulting in collective prosperity, socioeconomic development of Bangladesh as well as enhanced regional connectivity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hoped that all friends of Bangladesh will join hands in celebrating the completion of this landmark project of Bangladesh, which is all the more special since it has been done entirely by the contribution of the people and the government of Bangladesh.

