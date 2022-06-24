Padma Bridge, example of Bangladesh's leadership in South Asia: US

The United States (US) has termed Padma Bridge as another example of Bangladesh's leadership in promoting regional connectivity in the South Asia.

"The Padma Bridge will create new and important linkages within Bangladesh, boosting commerce and improving the quality of life," said a media note issued by US embassy here today.

The United States congratulates Bangladesh on the momentous opening of the Padma Bridge, said the release.

Building sustainable transportation infrastructure to connect people and goods efficiently is important to fostering inclusive economic growth, said the US mission here.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the 6.15km Padma Bridge constructed with domestic financing, discarding foreign loans or grant of any type while the finance ministry provided Bangladesh Bridge Authority an amount to Tk30,000 crore as credit.