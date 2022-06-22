Padma Bridge connects people, emotions and culture of Bengal: Indian envoy 

Bangladesh

UNB 
22 June, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 10:52 am

Related News

Padma Bridge connects people, emotions and culture of Bengal: Indian envoy 

UNB 
22 June, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 10:52 am
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami. Photo: Collected
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami. Photo: Collected

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has said the much-cherished Padma Bridge will help contribute to greater connectivity between the two countries and in the sub-region supporting the BBIN initiative.

"From that perspective, as a country that has long valued the opportunity to increase connectivity across the sub-region, we in India will be delighted," he told a small group of journalists on Tuesday evening at the high commission.

He attributed the achievement to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's "continuous and consistently courageous decision."

The high commissioner said she (PM Hasina) was proven correct in her decision to go ahead with this project and they look forward to the blessings of "connectivity, economic progress and easier travel" that will come as a result of this major breakthrough.

"It is a major infrastructural project not just in terms of brick and steel," Doraiswami said, adding that it is a symbolic connection between the two parts of Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the long-cherished Padma Bridge on 25 June. 

"Congratulations Bangladesh! I congratulate every friend in Bangladesh on this momentous occasion," the envoy said.

He said the bridge is the connector of more than just business – connector of people, emotions and the connector of Bengal's culture.

"So, it's a great moment for all Bengalis, not just the Bangladeshi people but even Bengalis in India who will join their brothers and sisters in Bangladesh in celebrating this huge achievement of the government and people of Bangladesh," said the high commissioner.

He said not just Bangladesh and India, Nepal in particular will also have faster access to Bangladesh.

Doraiswami said they were the first country to actually say that they will support this decision including through financial support when the government of Bangladesh decided to go for the mega project alone.

Responding to a question, he said this was a difficult decision that Bangladesh took but it was a "courageous" one and history has proven that the prime minister was correct.

The Indian envoy said the principal purpose of the bridge is to facilitate the easier movement of people as well as goods and services. "I think it will have an important benefit on poverty alleviation programs, on economic activity."

Responding to a question on BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal), he said logically the moment they can finalize the two protocols for the movement of cargo and passenger vehicles, the bridge will naturally lend itself to faster movement of goods.

He said Indian companies are already attracted to invest in Bangladesh and obviously if logistics become easier and cheaper then immediately it makes more sense to be able to do more business in Bangladesh.
 

Top News / South Asia

Bangladesh / Padma Bridge / Indian Ambassador Vikram Kumar Doraiswami / BD-India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

1h | Videos
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

1h | Videos
Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

3h | Videos
How Alaska became part of the United States

How Alaska became part of the United States

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US