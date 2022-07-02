Padma Bridge collects highest Tk3.16cr toll Friday

Friday has marked the highest amount of toll collection – Tk3,16,53,200 – from Padma Bridge in a day since its inauguration last week.

A total of 26,398 vehicles paid the toll while crossing the bridge on Friday (2 July).

Earlier on 26 June, the first day when the bridge opened to traffic - Padma Bridge authority collected Tk2,09,40,300 toll from 51,316 vehicles that crossed the 6.15km bridge from both sides in the first 20 hours.

Bangladesh Bridge Authority Executive Engineer Md Abul Hossain said the highest amount of toll was collected from 26,398 vehicles on Friday although the number of vehicles crossing the bridge on the first day was over 50,000.

"The main reason behind this was most of the vehicles that paid the toll on 26 June were motorcycles," he told TBS.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges fixed the toll for a car or an SUV at Tk750; pickup van at Tk1,200; microbus at Tk1,300; minibus (up to 31 seats) at Tk1,400 and medium bus (32 seats or more) at Tk2,000 and motorcycle at Tk100.

In addition, the rate has been set at Tk1,600 for a mini truck (up to five tonnes); Tk2,100 for a medium truck (5-8 tonnes); Tk2,800 for a medium truck (8-11 tonnes); Tk5,500 for truck (up to three-axle) and Tk6,000 for trailer (up to four axles). An additional Tk1,500 will be charged for each axle for a trailer larger than four axles.

Meanwhile, a total of Tk69,81,440 was collected from 26,064 vehicles on the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway at the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route during the first 24 hours of toll collection.

A five-kilometre-long tailback was created at the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route Friday – the first day of toll collection at the expressway, causing drivers and passengers to suffer.