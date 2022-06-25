Padma Bridge to boost country’s economic growth: Ctg BGMEA

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set a milestone in the country's development by inaugurating the Padma Bridge of dream - a symbol of ability and dignity, said Syed Nazrul Islam, first vice-president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

With unprecedented connectivity and an augmented economic growth, the country will stand tall in the world as a dignified nation, he said while addressing a live broadcast of the Padma Bridge inauguration at BGMEA Bhaban in Chattogram on Saturday, according to a press release.

The Padma multi-purpose bridge will speed up industrialisation in the southern part of the country, the BGMEA leader said, noting that aside from the Chattogram port, the activities of Mongla and Payra ports will also increase.

Therefore, other infrastructural development activities, including the construction of the Bay Terminal, need to be expedited to establish Chattogram port as a world-class port, he added.

Syed Nazrul Islam urged cooperation from all for the timely implementation of several development projects like the Karnaphuli Tunnel, airport-Lalkhan Bazar flyover, Matarbari deep-sea port, Cox's Bazar railway, and the mega project to alleviate waterlogging in the port city.

The trade body's Vice-President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury said, "As a proud partner of the country's landmark achievements and development with the opening of the Padma Bridge, BGMEA is playing a pioneering role in sustaining export growth including job creation."

Former and current directors, vice-presidents, and senior officials of BGMEA were present at the event.

