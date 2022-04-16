Padma Bridge to be opened to traffic in June, Quader reiterates

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday again said the Padma Bridge will be inaugurated in June this year.

"The Padma Bridge will be inaugurated in June this year. The construction of the Padma Bridge has been implemented with cent percent honesty," he said.

Quader made the remarks at programme of distributing Iftar items among orphans, physically challenged and helpless people, and financial assistance to the cancer patients.

The social welfare sub-committee of the ruling party organised the programme at Bangabandhu Avenue 23 in the city's Gulistan area.

The Padma Bridge is being constructed without any foreign loans, he also said.

He said Bangladesh has never been in loan defaulter during the tenure of the present government while the country experienced the situation of defaulting loans several times during the past governments.

Regarding the upcoming national election, the AL general secretary said that elections will be held in Bangladesh like other democracies of the world.

He further said that the election will be held under the Election Commission and the government will only cooperate with the Election Commission.

Quader hoped that the BNP will join the next national election at the eleventh hour.

Awami League Organizing Secretary Ahmed Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Education and Human Resources Secretary Shamsunnahar Champa, Central Executive Committee Member Advocate Sanjida Khanam, and other speakers also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the leaders distributed Iftar items among the orphans, people with disability, and other helpless people and provided financial assistance to the relatives of the cancer patients.