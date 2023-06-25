Padma Bridge automated toll collection ready for launch after Eid

Automated toll collection on the Padma Bridge is ready for launch after Eid-ul-Adha.

Md Amirul Haider Chowdhury, additional director of Padma Bridge site office, said the work on the automatic toll system has been completed and it is ready to be launched at any time.

"The automatic toll system will be launched after Eid, following discussions with a team of Korean experts," he added.

The official further said toll collection will be completed within a few seconds using the automated system and there will be no cash transactions.

"There will be no delay at the toll plaza, and toll payment will be faster," he said.

The Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC), which is in charge of toll collection, has set up booths for the automated tolling system. This system uses radio frequency identification (RFID) cards, which are affixed to the windshield of the vehicle.

Tolls will be automatically deducted from this prepaid card through fast track.

Vehicles must have Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA)-approved RFIDs to use the digital payment system.

There are a total of 14 toll booths on the Padma Bridge, with seven each at the toll plazas at both ends. The automatic toll system will be launched in two booths at each end after Eid, according to sources.