Pacific Jeans MD Tanvir becomes first CCCI director to resign in 117 years

Pacific Jeans Managing Director Sayed M Tanvir has resigned from the post of director of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) today citing "present unavoidable circumstances in CCCI".

This is the first such instance in the 117-year history of the chamber.

When contacted, he cited "personal reasons" for his resignation to The Business Standard without providing any further details.

In his resignation letter, addressed to the newly elected CCCI president Omar Hazzaz, Tanvir thanked the members of the board of directors of CCCI for allowing him to serve the business community of Chattogram for two terms and for electing him as one of the directors for the term 2023-2025.

Tanvir had previously served as a director of CCCI from 2019-2021 and as vice president from 2021-2023.

Meanwhile, several senior CCCI members, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed their surprise talking to The Business Standard that the CCCI witnessed such resignation for the first time in its 117-year history.

"This chamber became a family-owned enterprise, where the president was chosen based on an MP's desire and the senior vice president based on her father's desire," one CCCI member, seeking anonymity, told TBS.

Chattogram Chamber got its new board of directors for 2023-25 term on 8 August 2023.

The newly elected president of CCCI, Omar Hazzaz is the son of ruling party MP Abdul Latif. Hazzaz was elected uncontested on 9 August by the vote of 24 CCCI directors.

At the age of 32, Omar Hazzaz is now the second youngest president in the history of the prestigious business forum.

On the board of directors, the newly elected senior vice president of CCCI is Raisa Mahbub who is the daughter of CCCI's outgoing president and newly elected president Of FBCCI Mahbubul Alam.

In the meantime, refuting allegations brought by the senior members, CCCI president Omar Hazzaz clarified to TBS that their "election victory was uncontested and not influenced by any desires from their side or his father's [MP Abdul Latif] side".

He pledged to give his best for the chamber in this new role.

However, Hazzaz noted that Raisa Mahbub, the senior vice president, is serving on the board of directors for the first time and has ascended to the senior vice president role on the first try.

Omar Hazzaz also mentioned that the new board had already assumed office on September 7.

Acknowledging Tanvir's contributions to CCCI, Hazzaz said Tanvir's resignation was prompted by personal reasons, including increased responsibilities following his father's passing, which extended his business responsibilities.

Former CCCI president Mahbubul Alam did not respond to several phone calls by TBS seeking his comment regarding the allegations raised by senior CCCI members.