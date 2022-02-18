Pabna roads in shambles 

Bangladesh

S Alam Dulal
18 February, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 10:14 am

Condition of the Pabna-Pakshi road, one of the most important roads of the district, has been extremely poor for a long time now

The Pabna-Pakshi road, which is full of potholes and broken at many places, have turned into unusable. More than 10,000 heavy and light vehicles pass through this road every day. Accidents are common occurrences that often claim lives. Photo: TBS
The Pabna-Pakshi road, which is full of potholes and broken at many places, have turned into unusable. More than 10,000 heavy and light vehicles pass through this road every day. Accidents are common occurrences that often claim lives. Photo: TBS

The communication system of Pabna district has not developed much even after 50 years of independence. Dilapidated conditions of roads, which are full of potholes and broken at many places, have turned them unusable. Accidents are common occurrences that often claim lives.  

Condition of the Pabna-Pakshi road, one of the most important roads of the district, has been extremely poor for a long time now. More than 10,000 heavy and light vehicles pass through this road every day. 

Thousands including businessmen, students and service holders use this road for their daily need to communicate with the city centre. Most important government offices are located by the side of this road.

The local government engineering department, public works department, regional passport office, Ansar and adjutant office, BSCIC industrial city, mental hospital, medical college, Tapoban High School are located along this road. 

In addition, the Rooppur nuclear power plant is located at the end of this road. As a result, a large number of vehicles ply on this road every day. Due to the dilapidated road conditions, many people have been moving around Ishwardi and maintaining communication with Pabna city through the Ishwardi-Dhaka road.

Accidents take place very often on this road as the road has not been repaired for a long time. Rickshaws plying on this road often stumble causing passengers to sustain injuries. As there is no hospital in Pabna Medical College, the students of this college have to travel seven kilometres through this road to the Pabna General Hospital. Ankhi Khatun, a student of this college, said that travelling on this road every day has caused severe body aches.

"This road needs to be repaired immediately," she said.

Haji Sharif of Chatiani village said that the road was last repaired in 1998 when the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited the mental hospital in Pabna. No development work has been done on this road since then. As a result, the road has become increasingly unusable over the years. On top of it, even a little rain causes waterlogging.

"Years have passed by, but authorities are not taking any initiative to fix the road," he said.

Abul Mansur Ahmed, executive of Pabna Roads and Highways Department, said that after recently joining the Pabna office he has inspected the road and issued a memorandum asking the higher authorities to allocate funds for the renovation of the road.

"The work will be completed in a short time subject to approval of allotment," he added.

