Pabna Jubo League leader reportedly guns down rickshaw-puller over 'trivial matter'

UNB
05 January, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 12:46 pm

A rickshaw-puller was shot dead, allegedly by a local Jubo League activist, in Pabna's Ishwardi over a trivial incident around 9pm on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mamun Hossain, 26, son of Manik Hossain of Piarkhali area of Ishwardi town.

Those who are suspected to be involved in the murder are -- Anwar Uddin, a member of Ishwardi Municipality Jubo League and a ward councillor, also local Awami League leader Kamal Uddin's brother; Hridoy Hossain, president of Ward No 1 unit of Chhatra League, and Ibrahim, a Chhatra League activist.

Parvez, an eyewitness said, "We stopped a speeding three-wheeler and asked its driver why he was rushing. While stopping the vehicle, a human hauler hit it from behind and its glasses were broken.

"Following the incident, the human haulier driver tried to take away the three-wheeler driver's license."

"Some of us tried to stop the altercation; rickshaw-puller Mamun was in the group. At one stage of the argument, the human hauler driver angrily left the spot."

"Sometime later, Anwar along with a few people, including Hridoy and Ibrahim, came to the spot and asked me why we stopped the human hauler driver. At the time, people nearby came forward and tried to stop them," Parvez added.

"At one stage of the altercation, Anwar took out a pistol and opened fire, leaving Mamun Hossain and Rocky Hossain injured. They also stabbed another person named Suman," he said.

Locals rescued them and took them to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where a doctor declared Mamun dead. The injured were shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as their condition was critical.

Ishwardi police station OC Arbind Sarker said that the police visited the spot after the incident and additional force has also been deployed in the area.

"The process to file a case over the incident is underway," the OC added.

